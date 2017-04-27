When you’re a company that keeps acquiring competitors or creating spin-off brands, there will come a time when it will become confusing for customers (and maybe internally as well). Lenovo kind of has that problem so the rumor that one of its subsidiaries, ZUK Mobile is shutting down isn’t all that surprising. Industry insiders are saying that the ZUK 3 will not be arriving as its parent company has decided to just put all its smartphones under the Lenovo Moto brand.

ZUK Mobile has actually been in existence for only 13 months and has just produced five devices. The last one released was the ZUK Edge which was only announced last December. Some were expecting the launch of the ZUK 3 this year, but if the rumors are correct, it will not come to fruition. Since it has not made any headway into the Chinese market, might as well discontinue operations and just focus on building the Lenovo Moto brand.

But if you liked the ZUI smartphone, some semblance of it will remain as Lenovo’s VP Alex Chen Yu announced that the user interface will be integrated into the new Moto phones that will be launched this year. They did not give any details though as to which aspects of it will be included and what are the planned devices later on.

There isn’t any confirmation yet from Lenovo regarding this rumor but if we don’t hear about any ZUK 3 soon, there may be some merit to it. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for more news about the Lenovo Moto branding.

VIA: Giz China