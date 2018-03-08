ZTE is one prolific company. It won’t be named as one of the top five phone brands in the mobile market in the United States for nothing. In its native country China, ZTE has the Nubia sub-brand. The last model we featured was the Nubia Z17S and Z17 miniS way back in October. A new one is set to arrive as a follow-up to the Nubia N2. That one rolled out about the same time last year in March so it’s about time we see the Nubia N3.

Posted on Weibo are images of the upcoming Nubia N3. We see a photo of the retail packaging and the actual phone. We don’t doubt the authenticity of the photos below but we’re still taking everything with a pinch of salt until the official announcement.

We can tell the phone has an 18:9 display ratio, a slim form, regular bezels, rear fingerprint reader, and nubia UI. There’s no home button at the front but the virtual buttons should be enough–that or any of the buttons on the edges. The phone seems to already run 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 chipset, and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. We’re looking forward to a Spring announcement and availability.

VIA: Weibo