There are only a few devices out there that have already been updated to Android Nougat 7.1.1 (aside from newly-released smartphones and tablets and Google devices also) even as Google already started bringing out the beta version of 7.1.2. But while the rest of the Google world waits for the final version of the latter, there are still devices waiting for the former. Now ZTE’s Axon 7 Mini is already receiving version 7.1.1, making it one of the few smartphones to currently have it.

Given that it’s just a 7.1.1 and not a 7.2 or something, then don’t expect anything major from this update. The new features and improvements though are still pretty significant, especially for those who are bilingual/multilingual and multi-taskers. You can now use two or more languages at once, and not just the default language you sent. You can also now switch between apps or run them side-by-side so as to be in two digital places at once.

For those who love emojis, the update also brings updated ones, although this isn’t yet the new ones that Unicode just announced. You also get more battery saving options and revamped notification updates. And if you’re on the T-Mobile network, you now have Wi-Fi Calling support, giving you the ability to talk and text without using your data allocation.

The Android 7.1.1 update to the Axon 7 Mini should start rolling out to all users. You just have to do the usual, like check if you have sufficient space and battery, as well as a stable Internet connection to download the update.

