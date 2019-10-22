A fully bezel-less display may be achieved but it may take the OEMs a while before the goal is reached. It’s not impossible as we’ve seen a few that’s almost bezel-less with waterfall displays like the Vivo NEX 3 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The foldable display technology may help the designers in making a truly bezel-less phone but it will still entail a lot of research and development. For now, we’ll have to make do with the notch.

If not a notched display, there is the punch hole camera design that a number of brands have already implemented. We can’t say it’s preferred but the idea can still be improved. That’s what ZTE has been wanting to do and a recent patent that surfaced shows just that.

A patent file from ZTE was discovered by Lets Go Digital that shows a possible improvement for the punch hole camera design. The idea is that the hole where the camera is situated is placed together with the row of notifications and system icons. It appears to be really high you may not notice it. It’s placed just beside the battery icon.

ZTE’s idea of a bezel-less screen may also be possible with the ‘sound wave transmission area’ technology. Simply put, it’s a Sound-on Display-like tech that turns the screen into a speaker system. Apart from Samsung, the likes of LG, Vivo, and Xiaomi have already implemented this idea.

The ‘sound wave transmission area’ could also mean the microphone, receiver, and speaker will be located under the screen. It’s possible but we’re not sure if ZTE will be ready in time. We’ll see.