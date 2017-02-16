The ZTE Gigabit Phone has the potential to become a popular attraction at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. This February, Barcelona will be filled with new smartphones and tablets. ZTE wants to be ahead of the game by coming up with a smartphone that is ready for 5G. It may be years from now before such high-speed connectivity becomes a standard but we’re all going there. 4G networks are vastly expanding not only in the United States but also and especially in other emerging markets.

This new phone is said to see an increase in connectivity and download speeds plus allow 360-degree panoramic VR recording, ultra Hi-Fi music and movies, instant cloud storage, and the Google Daydream support. In the next coming months and years, ZTE will focus on advancing the cloud, 5G evolution, as well as, the development of Internet of Everything. This ZTE Gigabit Phone may not be readily available at launch but we’ll get to preview what it is all about the Gigabit phone.

ZTE Gigabit Phone’s introduction as a “forward-looking”device means the future of the smartphone industry is still brighter. At least we’ll know ZTE is ready to embrace innovation and changes to technology in a rapidly changing world. Not much information about the phone’s other specifications and features but we’ll see later this month.

SOURCE: ZTE