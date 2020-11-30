This is not the first time ZTE ventured into the smartwatch game but it has been a while. The last we featured was back in 2017. As early as 2013, we knew about its plan to enter the smartwatch market. The following year, we got our hands on the ZTE BlueWatch. There was also the ZTE AXON Watch released in 2015. The ZTE Quartz smartwatch was then revealed a couple of years later. And now the latest from the Chinese OEM is this: the ZTE Watch Live.

ZTE Watch Live was officially announced last week. This smartwatch boasts an IP68 rating so it is well-protected from dust and water. It comes in fun colors for its silica gel strap. It weighs 35.7 grams ands measures 40.6 x 34.6 x 10.8mm.

At first glance, you may notice that it looks like an Apple Watch with its rounded, rectangular form. It features a decent 1.3-inch TFT touch screen with 240 x 240 pixel resolution. There was no mention of battery size but it is said to last up to 21 days on full charge via Magnetic charging.

For the health and fitness enthusiasts, the ZTE Watch Live can offer activity tracking for the following sports: Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, and Swimming others. It also offers Bluetooth connectivity so you won’t have to miss any message, incoming call, weather forecast, or notifications from your smartphone.

The watch offers sleep tracking, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 Blood Oxygen saturation tracking as with some wearables available in the market today. You can change the watch faces depending on your style and mood.

ZTE Watch Live is available for only 229 Yuan which is around $35 in the US. Pre-order is open in China. We’re not sure if this very affordable smartwatch will also be sold in other markets around the world.