ZTE’s nubia line has already been reported to launch the Red Magic gaming brand. The new product turns out to be the Nubia ‘Red Devil’ Gaming phone which is expected to launch this April 19. This “gaming” device is believed to rival the Razer Phone and the recently announced Black Shark from Xiaomi. There seems to be a demand for high-specced gaming phones that can very well match the consoles available in the market today. Well, such gaming phones may still be limited but we’re imaging a more powerful device you can bring anywhere with you.

Nubia’s first gaming smartphone will be the Nubia Red Devil. The name alone tells us it will be one kick-ass device. We don’t have the full details on the specs but we can expect it will run on 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 845 processor from Qualcomm.

Looking at the images below, we can see a premium-looking design and it ought to be with the black body carbon nano-material, three-dimensional wind tunnel section structure, and air cooling.

Other possible specs include 18:9 aspect ratio display, 120Hz refresh rate, and at least 128GB onboard storage (up to 256GB). The phone will launch in China, India, and Europe.

VIA: MyDrivers