The next leap in display technology is going to be an under-screen camera, and ZTE Axon 20 5G could be the first phone to debut with this cool tech. Given that manufacturers like OPPO and Xiaomi are also looking to ace the technology, it’s going to be a close call. For now, though ZTE looks to be the one taking the lead with this revelation. So, we could be seeing the hole-punch becoming obsolete in the coming months – just like everything does in the fast-paced consumer electronics world.

Recently announced ZTE President for Mobile Devices, took to Weibo for this announcement. A reliable Chinese tipster also shared a screenshot of the ZTE A2021 phone on certification website State Radio Regulation of China. This device is in fact is going to be the ZTE A20 5G with an under-screen front-facing camera – the first of its kind heading towards the consumer market soon.

The announcement also coincides with the confirmation by Visionox that they are mass producing under-screen camera display panels. Most likely, ZTE is going to make use of these panels on the phone. The display manufacturer has overcome the technology barriers like the placement of the under-screen selfie camera and the below par image quality with such displays. Especially the problem of tinting and muted brightness and color reproduction when viewed from certain angles.

All the reveals point to a ZTE phone coming with the Visionox display with this next-gen technology. For now, though, there is no other information about the device or when is it going to be revealed in the future.