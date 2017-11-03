If you need a new smartphone that will let you message your loved ones, post pics and updates on social media, and even take a decent picture or two, there are tons that you can choose from out in the market. But if all you have to spend for it is $50, then your choices become fairly limited. One such device you can consider is the ZTE Overture 3 which will soon be coming to Cricket Wireless. And if you’re shifting from another carrier, you can even get it for free.

What can you expect from a $50 smartphone? Well you get decent if not spectacular specs. It has a 5-inch display and a quad-core processor, but as for its other technical specs, not much is known yet. It does have a 5MP rear camera with flash and supports dual directional panorama. And if you like taking selfies, there is a shortcut on the lock screen in case you need to snap that photo right then and there.

Other features that you may appreciate about the entry-level device is that it has HD Voice capability, has FM radio support in case you still need to listen to terrestrial radio, and it has scratch-resistant glass in case you have a habit of scratching your device’s screen. We’ll probably find more about its other specs when it’s officially released in a few days, specifically November 10.

You can get the ZTE Overture 3 for $49.99 for new and existing customers but if you’re switching from another carrier, you get it for free. You can also get any of Cricket’s simple prepaid plans which starts at $30/month but if you need roaming between the US, Mexico, and Canada, they have it available in plans $50/month and above.

SOURCE: Cricket Wireless