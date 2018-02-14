Owners of the ZTE Axon 7 smartphone who cannot wait for the Android 8.0 Oreo to finally arrive on their device will now be able to get ahead of others. The OEM is now opening the beta program to those who have their newest flagship device through the Z-Community. The device came out of the box with Marshmallow and then later on updated to Nougat, and now you will be able to experience the latest major update from Google.

When you get into the beta program of Oreo for your Axon 7, you will be able to implement near-stock Android, since this was a constant request of the consumers. In case you’ve forgotten, some benefits that Oreo will bring to your device include the ability to look at two apps at the same time in picture-in-picture mode, notification dots so you can easily see what’s new with the app, and autofill so you can easily login to important apps (as long as it has user permission of course).

You will also supposedly get faster boot speed when you’re restarting or powering on your device. You get minimized background activity for apps that you’re not really using at the moment and so it brings improved battery life. You also get Google Play Protect which should protect your device from bogus apps and Android Instant Apps so you can enjoy apps without necessarily having to install it.

If you’re interested to be part of the beta testing group and you don’t want to wait for the stable version, just sign up on their Z-Community site in the source link.