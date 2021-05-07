The last Nubia phone we featured here was the Nubia Tencent RedMagic 6 Series. It was announced with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. Nubia is also expected to release a new Nubia Z series phone after the Nubia Z20. It’s due for a follow-up since it was introduced in 2019. No need to guess or speculate as Nubia vice-president Ni Fei himself made it known that the company will introduce the Nubia Z30 Pro this May. The launch will happen on the 20th of May.

Nubia is expected to announce the Nubia Z30 Pro phone in about two weeks. Not much information has been shared but we know this phone will come with premium camera specs. It is said to be the first smartphone to feature professional SLR functions.

A regular Nubia Z30 will also be announced. It will probably come with a curved but notchless display. There will be no notch as ZTE will implement an under-display selfie camera as with the ZTE Axon 20 series.

Other details may be leaked in the coming days and until the official product announcement. The new Nubia Z series is something to look forward not only because of the SLR-level cameras but also because the last Nubia Z phone was released over a year ago.