ZTE’s Nubia sub-brand is expected to roll out more devices especially now that it’s supposed rival in the US mid-range phone market, Huawei, is experiencing a number of issues. The ZTE Nubia V18 was recently launched in China. That was what followed the Nubia Z17S, Z17 miniS, and the Nubia Z17 Lite from last year. We’re also anticipating for the Nubia N3 but this week, we have a new ‘mini’ Nubia–the ZTE Nubia Z18 mini. This is an obvious follow-up to the Nubia Z17 but it’s not the flagship model yet.

The ZTE Nubia Z18 mini comes equipped with mid to premium specs such as a 5.7-inch IPS LCD Gorilla Glass screen, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 processor, Adreno 512, 6GB RAM, 24MP f/1.7 + 5MP dual cameras, and an 8MP f/2.0 selfie cam. Powering up the smartphone is a non-removable 3450mAh battery plus Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The Z18 mini also takes advantage of the NeoSmart AI which can be likened to Bixby. When it comes to imaging and security, there’s a rear fingerprint scanner. Pricing starts at CNY 1,799 which is about $287 in the US for the 64GB model. Twice the storage, it goes for CNY 2,099 ($335). The purple Limited Provence Edition is CNY 2,199 ($350). No word if this phone will be sold in other markets.

SOURCE: Nubia