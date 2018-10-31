The ZTE Nubia Z18S or the Nubia Z18 has been part of the rumor mill for some time now. We thought it would be the Nubia X later this month which might be ready with dual screens. We’ve finally got a confirmation as ZTE launches the new Nubia X in China. As expected, this one boasts a dual screen technology. It doesn’t have a notch but still managed to make the bezels really slim. What’s interesting is that it doesn’t have a selfie camera because the back panel features another display.

The Nubia X is a dual-screen smartphone that proves the notch isn’t really needed. Finally, an OEM managed to make it happen. It’s just an idea no one has really thought of doing before. Not adding a selfie camera is brave and it makes sense. The screen at the back is enough.

The secondary screen is helpful for those who like taking selfies. The high-specced dual rear camera is maximized with its 16MP (f/1.8) and 24MP (f/1.7) sensors with PDAF.

Nubia is ZTE’s sub-brand in China. It has announced the Nubia X complete with a 6.26-inch LCD screen, 2280 x 1080 resolution, second OLED screen with 1520 x 720 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and a 3800mAh battery.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo but it could be updated to Android 9 Pie in the near future. Price is set at ¥3299 which is around $473 in the US.

Color options include Blue Gold, Deep gray, Sea Blue, and Black Gold. Available this November.

