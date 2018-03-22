ZTE is one prolific phone maker. We just saw the Nubia N3 in the wild after the Tempo Go was launched as the first Android Go device with Snapdragon. Over at MWC 2018, the Blade V9 and Blade V9 Vita were introduced. There’s also the ZTE Blade X2 Max and some of the Oreo updates for previous models. When it comes to the Nubia line, ZTE last released the Z17S and Z17 miniS in China and they now have a follow-up in the form of the Nubia V18.

The ZTE Nubia V18 looks premium with its metal build. It doesn’t have a notch but the 6.01-inch screen is large enough. Display resolution is 1080 x 2160 pixels and the phone runs on 4GB RAM on Snapdragon 625 processor. When it comes to imaging, the Nubia V18 boasts a 13MP main camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. It’s not a dual camera setup but results are guaranteed to be of high-quality all the time. The selfie camera also promises great image quality with its 8MP f/2.0 sensor.

This smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat plus the Nubia UI 5.1. ZTE has equipped the Nubia V18 with a 64GB onboard storage, hybrid dual-SIM slot, 4000mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner on the rear. Price tag reads CNY 1,299 ($205) and is now up for pre-order in China. Delivery will start on the 28th of March. Color options include Red, Gold, and Black.

