The ZTE Blade V9 was first made known to us before last year ended. The phone with an almost bezel-less display would be available soon and was expected to debut in the US with an 18:9 display. The time has come for the phone to be officially launched at the Mobile World Congress. As earlier described, the device comes equipped with a full-screen display and dual camera system that is great even for low light situations. It’s a mid-range phone alright but is packed with premium specs, making this Blade V9 a powerhouse.

ZTE Mobile Devices wants to deliver excellence at such an affordable price of €269 ($330). The dual lens camera setup with 16MP sensors also comes with 6P lens, PDAF 2.0 for faster focus speed by 40%, and larger aperture. The 5.7-inch FHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio makes it ideal for viewing photos, watching videos, playing video games, and browsing the web. A longer display allows for a more efficient browsing and navigation because you can view and do more at once on one screen.

Other specs of the ZTE Blade V9 include 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, Octa core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, Adreno 506 GPU, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, 4G LTE, WiFi, and 3100mA battery. The device already runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

The company has also introduced the ZTE Blade V9 Vita which is a smaller variant. It’s more affordable at only €179 which is about $220 in the US. It boasts a 5.45-inch HD screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, Dual, 13MP plus 2MP rear-facing cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, micro-USB charging, headphone jack, and a 3200mAh battery. Color options include Black, Blue, Pink, and Dark Blue. Phone already runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

