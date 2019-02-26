ZTE is one of the many OEMs busy this week at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The Mobile World Congress is the launching pad of many big names in the tech and mobile industry so we can expect more flagships and major products will be revealed in the coming days. Actually, we’re looking at a spillover until next week. You know how these brands can be so prolific during the first half of the year so get ready for more.

The ZTE Blade V10 is a follow-up to the Blade V9 from last year which also launched during the Mobile World Congress. The new Blade phone is special because it joins the league of OEMs with some of the best selfie shooters, thanks to the new 32MP AI ‘smart selfie’ camera.

Aside from its native China, the Blade V10 will also be headed to Latin America this April. Europe and China will receive the phone earlier next month. Just like last year, the ZTE Blade V10 also has a Vita variant (ZTE Blade V10 Vita) with its higher specs and better performance.

ZTE’s Blade V10 phone features an octa-core processor, waterdrop notched screen, 32MP front-facing camera with AI smart selfie tech, 16MP AI dual rear cameras, curved design, and narrow bezels on the 6.-3inch display with 2280 x 1080 FHD+ resolution (400 ppi and 90.3% screen ratio). Device performance also depends on the AI Acceleration Engine and iFavor9.0 UI.

The AI acceleration engine delivers a number of AI functions from A Ismart power saving, AI image recognition, AI game assistant, AI image recognition, AI face recognition, and AI voice assistant. Artificial intelligence is given focus by ZTE on this device.

Here are the official specs and features of the ZTE Blade V10: 6.3-inch FHD + waterdrop notch, 2.1GHz Octa-core processor, Android 9 Pie, dual 16MP rear cameras, 5MP front-facing camera, 3200mAh battery, USB Type C, Micro SD slot for memory expansion, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3GB or 4GB RAM, and 32GB or 64GB onboard storage. The device also comes with the standard sensors and connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, VoLTE, proximity, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light, and accelerometer. Color options are Green, Blue, and Black.

SOURCE: ZTE