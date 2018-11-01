ZTE may no longer be active in the United States after being restricted but the Chinese OEM can still be as prolific as before. It has the Nubia brand ready to roll out new smartphones like the Nubia X with dual screens, the Nubia Red Magic 2 gaming phone, or the ZTE Axon 9. There’s also the two new ZTE Blade models: the ZTE Blade Max View and the ZTE Blade Max 2s. Both phones are now available for shipping in the US.

The ZTE Blade Max View coasts only $199.98. The sub $200 phone is a budget-friendly device that boasts a large 6.0-inch Edge to edge 18:9 FHD+ IPS screen, dual 16MP + 2MP rear cameras, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa Core CPU, dual speakers, and a 4000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the ZTE Blade Max 2s is the cheaper between the two at only $179.98. It’s a follow-up to the ZTE Max XL. This one also features a 6-inch IPS FHD+ screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, 32GB memory, Dolby Sound DS1, Fingerprint Sensor, and a bigger 4000 mAh battery.

The new ZTE Blade Max phones can be availed online from ZTE’s company website. They’re ready with Free Standard Shipping.

We’re assuming the two will be sold unlocked already so you can use most of the major SIM cards in the country.

SOURCE: ZTE (1),2)