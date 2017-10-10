When you only have the budget for an entry-level device, you probably will not expect to get a smartphone with flagship-level specs because of course, you get what you pay for. ZTE USA says they believe that consumers should have access to such specs and features no matter what their budget is that’s why they’re introducing the ZTE Blade Force on Boost Mobile. Now we don’t know about flagship or elite features, but the phone does have some good things about it and at $129.99, that’s a great deal.

What ZTE is boasting about this phone is that it has HPUE (High Performance User Equipment) technology that is usually found in the more expensive devices. It is supposed to give users better network experience because of the increased coverage and capacity as well as faster speeds. It is supposedly the most affordable device with that technology in the Boost Mobile portfolio.

As for its other specs, it has a 5.5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (can be expanded to 128GB with a microSD card) plus a 3000 mAh battery. It has an 8MP main shooter and a 5MP front-facing camera. It is international roaming capable and has LTE+ support.

So specs-wise, we really wouldn’t say that it’s flagship level. But for the price of $129.99 it is a pretty decent phone. plus you get a limited time offer of $50 for two lines if you make the switch to Boost Mobile.

SOURCE: ZTE