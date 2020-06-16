ZTE has announced a new entry-level smartphone with a removable battery. Called the Blade A3 Prime, the phone is priced at $99 and is available right away from Visible. Being a budget phone, it does not vision to shake the market, but it presents an option to buyers who want a sub $100 phone that can do a lot more than average sellers on the market. For this the Blade A3 Prime comes with the Android 10 operating system, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage – expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD card.

For buyers in the budget segment, the benefit of latest Android OS can be a lucrative feature; but ZTE wants people to get significant processing power too. Blade A3 Prime is powered by MediaTek MTK6761 quad-core processor. What will really win the Blade A3 Prime some serious audience is its 2,666 mAh removable battery.

The benefit of removable battery is that a customer can use the phone even if the stock battery gives way, by swapping it with a new one. The battery can be replaced easily by simply removing the back of the phone – yes like it was done in the phones years before when the concept of fixed batteries had not reached the market.

Featuring a 5.45-inch 720p HD-ready display with 18:9 aspect ratio; the phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock for instant convenience. The Blade A3 Prime boasts a modern design and reliable build quality that ZTE is renowned for. For the optics, Blade A3 Prime features 8MP rear camera with dual LED flash. On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel camera that can click decent selfies.