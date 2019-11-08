ZTE is one of those few very prolific brands. It has proven its worth in several markets even the US before the sanctions were imposed. ZTE continues to come up with mid-range smartphones with affordable prices and decent specs. After the Nubia Z20, Nubia Red Magic 3S, and the Axon 10 Pro, here are new ZTE Blade phones: the ZTE Blade 10/Blade 10 Prime and ZTE Blade A7 Prime. The last from the Blade series we featured was the Blade V10 that launched in Barcelona.

The ZTE Blade 10 series starts at $179. That is one affordable smartphone. The specs are mid-range with the 6.3-inch edge-to-edge HD display, DTS audio, 16MP and 5MP dual-rear cameras, 16MP selfie camera, Smart Portrait imaging technology, and Face Unlock. Other imaging features include time-lapse, multi-exposure, and panorama.

Both the Blade 10 and ZTE Blade 10 Prime feature a water-drop display and 82% screen-to-body ratio. The blue-light filter helps reduce eye strain caused by screen glare. Other specs include a rear fingerprint sensor, 3GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage (expandable), MediaTek P60 octa-core processor, and 3200mAh battery. Power can be lengthened with battery optimization features such as Ultra-Low Power-Saving Mode and Smart Power. The two run on Android 9 Pie. You can avail of the devices from www.visible.com and www.zteusa.com.

As for the ZTE Blade A7 Prime, it’s even more affordable at only $99. This one is very budget-friendly but with decent specs already: 6.09-inch HD+ display, 16MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, 3GB of RAM, 32GB memory, microSD card slot (2TB max), 3200mAh battery with Smart Power, and Android 9 Pie OS.

The ZTE Blade A7 Prime will be known for its design. There is a unique matte backing that is soft like cloth, glossy fingerprint sensor, and a red power button. This device is also up for purchase on www.visible.com. You can trade your old phone for a Blade A7 Prime when you register for one month of service with Visible.