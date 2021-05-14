ZTE’s latest flagship offering is the Axon 30 Ultra. It was introduced a month ago with a triple 64MP camera system. The phone follows the ZTE Axon 20 series from last year that made an impression as the first phone with an under-display camera. The selfie quality isn’t exactly great but ZTE proved a totally notchless front display can be done. ZTE has launched a follow up in April but it’s only now we’re learning about pre-order and availability details.

Pre-order will be this coming May 27. It will be available beginning June 4 in key markets. You can place your order on ztedevices.com.

The smartphone will be released in these locations:

• EUROPE. Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Estonia, Portugal, Poland, France, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Spain, Ireland, and the United Kingdom

• NORTH AMERICA. US, Canada

• ASIA. Singapore, Indonesia, Macao SAR China, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong SAR China, Thailand, Ukraine, Japan

• MIDDLE EAST. Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, South Africa

When it comes to pricing, the phone costs $749 (€749/£649) for the 8GB RAM version with 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM with 256GB model is $849 (€849/£739).

Let’s review the specs. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 4600mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear 64MP cameras (main + ultra-wide + portrait), 5x Optical Zoom, 60X digital zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, and a Laser focus sensor.

Other features include 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dual SIM, 16MP front-facing camera, Optical In-display fingerprint sensor, and 5G connectivity. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box with MyOS11.