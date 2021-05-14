ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Specs

ZTE’s latest flagship offering is the Axon 30 Ultra. It was introduced a month ago with a triple 64MP camera system. The phone follows the ZTE Axon 20 series from last year that made an impression as the first phone with an under-display camera. The selfie quality isn’t exactly great but ZTE proved a totally notchless front display can be done. ZTE has launched a follow up in April but it’s only now we’re learning about pre-order and availability details.

Pre-order will be this coming May 27. It will be available beginning June 4 in key markets. You can place your order on ztedevices.com.

The smartphone will be released in these locations:

EUROPE. Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Estonia, Portugal, Poland, France, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Spain, Ireland, and the United Kingdom
NORTH AMERICA. US, Canada
ASIA. Singapore, Indonesia, Macao SAR China, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong SAR China, Thailand, Ukraine, Japan
MIDDLE EAST. Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, South Africa

When it comes to pricing, the phone costs $749 (€749/£649) for the 8GB RAM version with 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM with 256GB model is $849 (€849/£739).

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

Let’s review the specs. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 4600mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear 64MP cameras (main + ultra-wide + portrait), 5x Optical Zoom, 60X digital zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, and a Laser focus sensor.

Other features include 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dual SIM, 16MP front-facing camera, Optical In-display fingerprint sensor, and 5G connectivity. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box with MyOS11.