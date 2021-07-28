It’s official. The ZTE AXON 30 phone has been announced by the Chinese OEM with a new generation under display camera. The “full-screen trendsetter” is ready to face the future and offer revolutionary user experiences. The flagship mobile device is meant to deliver a strong performance and sustained power underneath that sleek design. After several weeks of teaser, the ZTE AXON 30 is now ready for public consumption. We saw a demo recently and that leak before the product launch and now it’s here.

ZTE Corporation’s new Axon 30 now features an upgraded under-display camera. As the first in the world to make an under-display camera smartphone commercially available, ZTE knows what the consumers want. The new display is better “with further reinforced performance and comprehensive upgrades” as described by ZTE Senior Vice President and Mobile Device Division President Ni Fei in a press release.

ZTE looked into several technical challenges to make the front camera invisible and yet be able to deliver high quality images. The company has been focusing on these six core technologies: unique driver circuits, special pixel matrix, selfie camera, independent display chip, larger light-sensitive 4-in-1 2.24um equivalent large pixel camera, and an in-house selfie algorithm.

ZTE AXON 30 Specs

When it comes to the camera department, there’s the 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera + 8MP ultrawide camera + 5MP macro shooter + depth lens. The ZTE AXON 30 uses an under-display camera with 400PPI high pixel density that allows better visual integration and high transmittance.

Other specs of the ZTE Axon 30 include a 6.92-inch AMOLED with 360Hz touch sampling rate, 120Hz refresh rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, plus support for 1.07 billion colors and 10-bit color depth. The TS:X Ultra immersive 3D audio technology allows topnotch audio listening experience. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G mobile processor and a 4200mAh battery and 55W fast charging. The phone also comes with 6/8/12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage max.

The phone boasts three authoritative eye protection certifications: UL: SGS, and T UV. This means the ZTE Axon 30 can support DC dimming, help reduce visual fatigue, protect eyesight, and reduce blue light radiation.

The pricing in China begins at CNY 2,198 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB model. That’s about $338 in the US. The 12/256GB model costs CNY 3,098 ($476).