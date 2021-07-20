The ZTE Axon 30 5G phone is almost ready. We’ve been saying that for weeks now and it seems the Chinese OEM is about to unveil that new smartphone with an improved under-display camera. The phone with a 2nd-gen under-screen camera is launching before this month ends. It follows the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra that earlier arrived with a triple 64MP camera system and a regular selfie shooter. The teaser poster tells us the Android phone will be unveiled on July 27–exactly a week from today.

As shared on Weibo, we see the official images of the device. There is a quad camera setup (64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP) on the rear placed in two large circles. It’s somehow reminiscent of the Honor 50 and the yet-to-be-announced Huawei P50.

The ZTE Axon 30 will be released in four colors: White, Black, Light Green, and Yellow. Those are not the official colors but we only see two having a glossy finish.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G seems like a premium phone offering but it’s only a mid-ranger with the Snapdragon 870 processor. Choose from these RAM and storage options: 6GB with 128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. The selfie under display camera will be 16 megapixels.

The screen will be 6.92-inch OLED with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 400PPI. The phone runs on MyOS 11 on top of Android 11.