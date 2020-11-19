The ZTE Axon 20 is currently making waves in markets where it is available. We remember its under-display camera magic being explained. It’s the first in the world with an under-display camera. We finally got to see the innovative phone after weeks of teasers and leaks. It was first teased with a video that gave us an idea about the under-display selfie camera. A new version is now ready that will probably give you no reason not to buy it. The ZTE Axon 20 Extreme Edition will be available soon as the company made the official announcement.

ZTE Axon 20 Extreme Edition will be out in Shining Gold. It’s a new color that will also have upgraded specs and better cameras. The regular version runs on a Snapdragon 765G processor. The new one may run on the Dimensity 1000 from Mediatek or the Snapdragon 865 chipset by Qualcomm.

The ZTE Axon 20 will still have the same 6.92-inches with Full HD+ resolution. The under-display camera is still there. ZTE has used the OLED technology with 1B color depth and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4220mAh battery with 30W charging tech.

The regular ZTE Axon 20 comes with a 32MP under-display selfie camera plus a quad-camera system on the rear. The main camera setup consists of a 64MP plus 8MP and two 2MP shooters. They can capture 4k videos at 60fps.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition will be revealed soon but no word on exact available yet. We’re expecting too the new phone will have a bigger built-in storage. Let’s wait and see.