The ZTE Axon 11 5G was made official a few months ago. It’s a mid-range phone offering but is powerful with its 5G connectivity. The phone was first released in China with a $380 starting price (2,698 RMB). A new version may be available soon in the form of the ZTE Axon 11 SE. Roland Quandt (@rquandt) is our source so this information may be true in many ways. According to Quandt, the Chinese mobile OEM “really stepped up their design game”.

Those are nice words coming from ZTE but Quandt still wishes the software was as good. The 5G mid-range device may probably remind you of another brand but we’re not going to dwell on that.

The ZTE Axon 11 SE looks a lot like the Axon 11 5G which is expected–but only from its back. This phone comes with a flatter display unlike the curved display of the 5G version. We see a punch-hole on the top left of the screen for the selfie camera. If you may remember, the Axon 11 5G comes with a dewdrop notch.

The 6.5-inch screen has been retained. It comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a 4000mAh battery. Another 8GB RAM variant will be ready with 256GB of built-in memory. Since this is only a lighter variant, we can expect the price will be under $300.