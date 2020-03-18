What we thought would be the ZTE Axon 10s Pro will go official soon. The ZTE Axon 11 phone has just been shown off as a teaser with a bonus–5G support. Yes, ZTE will soon release it’s second 5G phone. A special online launch event is scheduled to happen next week, March 23. ZTE will stream from China and present to the public the new ZTE Axon 11. It’s obviously a follow-up to the ZTE Axon 10 Pro but now with improved specs and 5G connectivity.

This ZTE Axon 11 follows ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. The latter can be remembered as the first-ever 5G smartphone in China, the Middle East, and Northern Europe. It was released in 2019 and is now due for a follow-up.

ZTE wants to make sure its 5G phone works for more mobile consumers that is why it has reached out to over 30 global carriers that are currently offering 5G or are working to have it. ZTE’s Axon 11 5G specs and images have yet to be revealed.

We just know the smartphone is coming. It will also be available in Japan where you can enjoy real 5G experience courtesy of SoftBank. It’s not widely spread yet but will expand to Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. ZTE has also looked into other carriers and secured 5G commercial contracts in Cina, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Europe.