The ZTE Axon 10 Pro may be a flagship phone but we didn’t imagine it would still receive Android 10. It’s not exactly a popular smartphone at the moment but we know many mobile consumers like it for its price. In the US, ZTE has grown into one of the biggest phone makers until it had to face some woes within the US. It was found to be exporting illegally to North Korea and Iran some US tech and so it was fined.

The Axon 10 Pro is one attempt by ZTE to get its customers back. It was launched with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box and it’s about to receive Android 10. Those Android 10 Pro users in Europe shared that good news they are seeing Android 10 OTA.

The rollout started earlier this January although no specific details have been shared. It is also expected to be out in the United States but as a sideload update package. The budget flagship, still priced at $600, delivers powerful performance but still needs the latest Android upgrade.

With Android 10, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro gets more speed and more storage optimization. The update requires at least 1.6GB of free storage so make sure your device isn’t full. It is also recommended you back up personal data before installation of the said OS update.

To review, specs of the ZTE Axon 10 Pro include a large 6.47-inch on-cell quad-curved screen, 8GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, 256GB onboard storage, F2FS file system, microSD card slot, and a 4000mAh battery. Camera specs include AI scene recognition, AI Motion Capture, and AI Portrait Lighting Adjustment. There are three rear shooters: 48MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Telephoto with Super Night view, and a 20MP Wide-angle lens with 3x optical/20x digital zoom.