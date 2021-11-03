While Zoom remains free to use for basic users (with limitations), we all knew that we’d have to somewhat pay for it eventually. The video conferencing app has now announced they are testing out a pilot advertising program for free users in selected countries. They explained that they need to start showing ads so they can continue providing “free Basic users with access to our robust platform.” This is a potentially big shift for the company and for its users, at least for those that want to continue using the service for free.

No need to worry that ads will suddenly show up in the middle of your video call. The ads that they’re testing out will only show up in the browser page that you see at the end of the call. Those free users in selected countries will see the ads if the meeting is hosted by a Basic tier user as well. They did not name though what are the countries that will be included in this pilot advertising program so don’t be surprised if you start seeing ads if you’re on that tier.

One of the reasons why Zoom became hugely popular the past year is that they allowed users to use the service for free at a time when video calls were our lifeline to the world. They eventually put minor restrictions like the 40-minute limit on group calls but also brought some features like end-to-end encryption to the basic tier. Now to be able to continue to offer the service for free, they will have to tweak their business model of course.

Zoom is assuring users that they will not be using “meeting, webinar, or messaging content (specifically, audio, video, files, and messages)” for ad targeting or any marketing and promotions purposes. This is actually stated in their Privacy Statement in case you want to read it. And even now that they’ll be bringing ads to the platform, that policy will not change. Users will also see a banner on Zoom’s website for cookie management tools since the ads may possibly start following you around.

Hopefully, this Zoom pilot advertising program will not be intrusive or inconvenient for Basic tier users. Well, since you’re not paying anything for the service anyway, you really can’t complain that much.