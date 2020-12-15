One of the most-requested features on the Nest Hub Max has finally arrived. You can now have your Zoom meetings on the smart display if it’s your preferred video conferencing app for your meetings, online Christmas parties, and virtual hangouts. But if you’re more of a loyalist to the Google ecosystem, you can always still use Google Meet especially now that they’re rolling out a lot of new features in the latest update to the app on the Nest Hub Max.

As much as Google wants to be the most popular video call app, the obvious leader still is Zoom. But since it’s a much-requested feature by Nest Hub Max, they have now brought Zoom support to Google’s smart display. It’s still in early preview mode so this means users will have to opt-in to receive the firmware update before it goes on a wider rollout. But the features you’ll get here are the same as the wide release version so technically it’s not in beta.

You will need to have a Zoom account of course, either the free or paid account. You then have to link the account to your device and then add the invite to Google Calendar to host a meeting. Support has already started rolling out to users in the U.S, U.K, Canada, and Australia but hopefully it will roll out to more countries and territories as it goes wider. This is good news for Nest Hub Max users as you have more options.

If what you prefer though is Google Meet, there is also an update to the app on Nest Hub Max. It’s still in beta though, months after they launched it on the smart display. But at least you get new features like an in-call clock in case you need to monitor how long the meeting is running, nameplates on user tiles, the ability to tap-to-pin specific users, a 2×2 grid view, and an overflow menu so you can see those that aren’t on the grid.

The updates are available by default if your organization is already on Google Workspace with Google Assistant Beta program. But it will only be on by default if your Workspace account is connected to the Nest Hub Max.