The Kickstarter-funded pair of Zolo Liberty+ wireless earphones by Anker is now available on Amazon. The pair was introduced to the market back in June via crowdfunding so if you’re one of the thousands who sent in their support and pre-ordered for the wireless earphones, you may be receiving your unit anytime soon. But if this is the first time you’re learning about the ZOLO Liberty Total-Wireless Earphones, then we recommend you get one from Amazon.

Others may say the $99 price is expensive but the pair is already wireless (thanks to Bluetooth 5.0) and offers a whole-day battery life. It also comes with AI for smart assistance and is sweatproof so it’s the perfect pair to use for workouts.

Described as total-wireless earphones, the ZOLO promises super clear and immersive sound quality. Graphene-enhanced is a new audio technology that results in impressive treble and clarity. Noise cancellation becomes more obvious when you hear the deep bass as a result of a very sound-tight seal. There’s Push and Go for easy and fast pairing and you can simply tap to activate the Smart AI.

Zolo Liberty is a reliable audio accessory that last longs even after hours of music playback.A single full charge will give the headphones 24 hours of standard usage.

We can say the pair is one of the most advanced in the market today. When you order a pair on Amazon, you will receive the Liberty Total-Wireless Earphones in a Liberty Charging Case plus one micro-USB cable, three eartips, and four GripFit Jackets.

