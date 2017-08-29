If you own a Samsung Galaxy S8, you still have one of the best cameras on a mobile device at this point in time. That said, there was very little improvement from the Galaxy S7 to the current flagship, so you might be hankering for a little more oomph from your Galaxy S8’s camera. The Zero Camera Mod for the Galaxy S8 will have you covered, but you need root for it.

The Zero Camera Mod for the Galaxy S8 was made by XDA member “zeroprobe”, and it gives you a bit more on the camera side of Samsung’s flagship. The big caveat is that the mod needs root access to work, so at the moment, this will work for the international variants running with the Exynos chipsets. The Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S8 – mostly in the US market – will have to wait, unfortunately.

Here’s what the Zero Camera Mod brings for your Galaxy S8:

– HDR for 4K / QHD

– AutoFocus Tracking all modes

– No Recording Time Limits

– Increased Bitrates

– Increased JPG quality for single and burst shots.

– Installs latest Samsung Camera revision

– Video Effects for modes 4K / QHD

– Choose your own custom Gallery – App

– Remove No Flash limit at 15% battery – App

Looking at the comparison video above, there is quite a bit of difference in the performance, so this is something Galaxy S8 users might want to think about. Fair warning, though – rooting will cause you to have SafetyNet problems, not to mention that it will break Samsung’s Knox Security as well. If you want to experiment with this, check out the official XDA thread via the source link below.

SOURCE: XDA