Zen Mode was something that OnePlus introduced for their users last year to help them go on a digital detox every once in a while. It’s sort of their version of the Digital Wellbeing app of Google. Now they’re bringing an updated version of this called Zen Mode 2.0 and it comes with new things like five new themes that aims to bring you a “Phone Down Enjoy Life” lifestyle and also rooms to help you detox with other people as well.

One of the new things that Zen Mode 2.0 is brining is a Group feature that will let you do a digital detox together even when you’re not actually together. It’s a sort of digital version of the phone stacking game where you previously had to put everyone’s phone in the middle of the table so no one can use it while you’re having dinner or at a party. What you do is create a room in Zen Mode then send a code for people to join you in your room. You have to tap the multi-user icon next to the single-user icon.

Before you go in Zen Mode, you can discuss with the group what you want to accomplish while you’re doing your digital detox, like finish writing an article, read a book, sleep, have a meeting, etc. The great news is that you will not be limited to just OnePlusu users. You can actually send invites to people who are using other phones. There are no details yet on how you can do that but they did announce it’s not a OnePlus exclusive.

There are also five new themes that you can choose from – Ocean, Space, Grassland, Sunrise, and Meditation. You can just swipe left or right through the themes until you see what would work for you right now. The entire UI of Zen Mode gets an overhaul to give you a more immersive experience. Plus, you get new durations like 1 minute, 90 minutes, and 120 minutes. We don’t know why you need a 60-second Zen Mode but you get one if you want to.

Zen Mode 2.0 is now on beta and for OnePlus 7 and 7T series, 8 series, and OnePlus Nord. It will soon be available in the Google Play Store but no timetable yet.