Yubico isn’t exactly a new name when it comes to security but the company has just released a new security key. The Yubico Security Key C NFC follows the YubiKey 5C NFC but is more affordable. It offers the same security access to your Windows 10 computer, Android phone, or even iPhone if want peace of mind all the time. It’s a physical key that makes it difficult or almost impossible for hackers to get into. This tap-and-go product works via NFC connectivity and with some apps that may require secure and private access.

This Yubico Security Key C NFC is portable and durable. Carry it anywhere or put on a keyring. It’s durable as the body is made of Fiberglass. It’s also compatible and can fit any standard USB-C port. This thing works with most popular apps and web services.

The Yubico Security Key C NFC is a security key that offers hardware-based authentication solution. It’s best protection again phishing, hacking, and account takeovers. It asks for compliance requirements as a promise of strong authentication.

As described, it combines hardware-based authentication and public key cryptography. This way, a device is well-protected. It also offers FIDO U2F and FIDO 2 support.

A passwordless future may be possible with this security key. Authentication is also simple and intuitive. Using it is faster up to 4X than SMS based authentication or OTP.

This is what modern authentication is all about. It’s reliable and effective. The Yubico Security Key C NFC can also help reduce IT operational costs as it reduces password support cases by about 92%.

You can purchase the Security Key C NFC by Yubico from HERE. A piece costs $29 but you can get more: two for $58, ten for $290, or a tray of 50 for $1,450.