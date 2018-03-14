When YouTube added a Dark Mode to its desktop version last year, it’s like some people discovered that it’s more fun to watch videos when your ambience is pretty dark (and we mean the color not the subject matter). Since then, they said it’s been one of the most requested features for their mobile app. Well it looks like it’s finally here, but it’s rolling out for iOS users first rather than Android for some reason, even if you know, Google is the owner of both YouTube and Android.

There’s nothing complicated about the dark theme. It’s basically the same YouTube you know and love (or hate) but only the light parts are now dark and for contrast, the dark parts are now light. We understand why it would appeal to people though because sometimes the white space is too bright or can be too distracting. Having a dark theme can also be more cinematic and dramatic, so if you’re watching something that matches that mood, then dark mode is better.

Unfortunately, for some reason unknown to us, Google seems to have rolled out the dark theme for mobile for iOS devices first and not for its own Android. Maybe they needed more time to code it or something, but rest assured, it’s already in the works and will be announced one of these days for our very own Android smartphones or tablets.

In the meanwhile, if you can’t wait for the official rollout, you can also get the dark theme through an APK mirror hosted by Android Police. If you do install it, you’ll be able to change to dark by going to the account icon, tapping on settings, and then choosing Dark Theme. It’s as simple as that. Now if only it were that simple to roll out this update to Android.

VIA: SlashGear