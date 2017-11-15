Yes, people do still watch music videos. But unfortunately for MTV and the likes, people don’t do it on actual TVs anymore. YouTube is probably the most popular “channel” where people still wait for their favorite artists’ videos to drop, and so it’s also a good way to promote upcoming shows and tours. Google’s video sharing platform is now making this “official” as they have also established a partnership with Ticketmaster to make it easier for interested fans to buy tickets to these shows.

Of course, there are a lot of people who also share music videos “unofficially”, but if you’re watching an official video, whether it’s from the artists’ channels themselves or from VEVO, you will also now be able to see updates about upcoming shows. And if you’ve already made up your mind that you want to catch a concert near you (or even not so near), all you have to do is click a button and you’ll be redirected to the Ticketmaster website where you can check out the prices and buy the tickets directly.

When you’re watching a video, you’ll see a tab for shows near you or you can also choose to view all upcoming shows. There’s also a blue ticket box that will take you directly to Ticketmaster. From there you can choose how many tickets you’ll get, which dates or venues you prefer and then go on and buy the tickets. It would have been great if you can buy the tickets directly from YouTube though, but that’s the next best thing.

It doesn’t seem like it would be an exclusive partnership with Ticketmaster, so in the future, you might even get more options as to where you can get tickets. But for now, it’s available for Ticketmaster shows in North America but they also plan to expand globally.

SOURCE: Google