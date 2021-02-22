The problem with cord cutting now is that there are so many streaming subscriptions out there that we’re almost back to how expensive cable TV was in the “olden days”. Every month, a new service is launched and so users will either subscribe to that new one and add it to their collection or just ignore it but miss out on some new and old shows that they wanted to watch. YouTube TV is not offering a solution to that but it is letting you somewhat save $5 per month with its new Entertainment Plus package.

YouTube TV has a basic $65 per month subscription tier but users are also allowed to add-on some of the services that aren’t included in the package. There was the Sports Plus add-in last year and now they’re introducing the Entertainment Plus bundle which includes Starz, Showtime, and HBO Max. Subscribing to the $30 per month package will let you save $5 per month or $60 per year compared to if you subscribe to each of them individually.

If you’ve already subscribed to these services on your own, which should amount to $35 per month collectively, you will have to unsubscribe first before you can add the Entertainment Plus package on YouTube TV. The $5 per month saving may not seem much but it’s still significant in the long run. You’ll be able to access all the HBO originals as well as shows like Homeland, American Gods, My Brilliant Friend, etc.

YouTube TV on its own already brings you 85 live television channels including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, etc. but you can also add some channels that are not included but are being offered on the platform. Obviously if you keep on adding channels on, your monthly subscription will bloat. But it will still probably come out cheaper than if you subscribe to every streaming service that’s introduced in the market.

If you want to add Entertainment Plus, simply go to the YouTube TV settings and then tap the checkmark next to it. This is also where you can add on other channels and services with their price indicated next to it.