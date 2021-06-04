YouTube is no doubt the most popular video sharing site in the world today. Millions, probably billions now, flock to YouTube everyday for entertainment, music, and inspiration. Google is still working to make YouTube more powerful than ever by merging the apps with some media apps. One example was Roku and today, we’re learning about a similar thing with Vizio smart TVs. YouTube TV is joining the main video app on select Vizio SmartCast TVs. This means you don’t have to switch between YouTube or the YouTube TV app as you’ll only need to access one.

Google is rolling out the update for some Vizio smart TVs. Not all models may be supported but we’re assuming the latest models can get the update. After the update, you can access YouTube TV directly from the YouTube app.

Toggling between the different apps won’t be necessary. YouTube TV will be accessible from YouTube. The tech giant wants to streamline things and make watching more convenient.

With this move, we believe the same will be done with other brands of smart TVs and even other devices. We’ll expect other OEMs will follow and add YouTube TV support in the main app.