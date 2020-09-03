We probably won’t be going to stadiums to watch live sports anytime soon so the next best thing would be to have sports channels on our streaming services (if you’ve cut all your cords already). Those who are subscribed to YouTube TV or are planning to subscribe to it will soon be getting something called a new Sports Plus package. And if you’re an American football fan, this is something that will please you as it includes the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone, and other sports channels.

There is no official word yet from YouTube TV but according to Droid Life, the YouTube TV site already shows evidence that these channels are coming. The list of networks for the streaming service now include NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, MAVTV, Stadium, and TVG. When you click on each of the channels, you’ll just see pop-ups but no content yet.

The pop-ups also include a mention of the Sports Plus package so this is almost as good as confirmation that there will indeed be a package like that. Most likely, these are the channels you can expect if you add it to your existing channels available on YouTube TV. What we don’t know is how much it will cost to add the Sports Plus package to your already existing $65 per month subscription.

What’s noticeable though is that the NFL Network is the only one that doesn’t have the Sports Plus package mention. This may mean that this will be available for all YouTube TV subscribers while the other channels will be part of the add-on package. Well we can only speculate at this point as there’s still no official announcement.

In any case, while the channels may be “live” on paper as it’s there on the list, we still won’t be able to watch anything anyway. At least football and sports fans will have something to look forward to.