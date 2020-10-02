Just hours after Google announced its new hardware, which includes a new Chromecast with Google TV, their live TV streaming service YouTube TV is now offering a sweet deal for new subscribers. If you sign up for it until the end of the year and you pay for one month of service, you will get a free Chromecast With Google TV. This is also to mark the integration of YouTube TV to the new device which you’ll see on the “Live” tab once you connect it to your TV screen.

When you open the YouTube TV homepage, you’ll already see them promoting this new deal just a few hours after the initial launch of the new Chromecast with Google TV. This is not the first time that they offered a free Chromecast as an incentive to get people to sign up for the streaming service as they previously offered the second-generation Chromecast. Now you get an all-new dongle which is the first to come with Google TV built-in.

To get the free Chromecast with Google TV, you need to subscribe to YouTube TV and make at least 1 valid monthly payment. After paying the $64.99 monthly fee, you’ll get a voucher for the $49.99 that you have to get through the Google Store. You need to subscribe between October 15, 2020 and December 31, 2020 but you have until February 28, 2021 to redeem your promo code.

There are a few caveats to this though. First, this promo is only available for the first time YouTube TV Member of Family Group Manager. It’s also limited to one device per household. And the only Chromecast color that you’ll get as a freebie is “Snow” (white of course) so you won’t be able to choose “Sunrise” (pink/salmon) or “Sky” (blue). Sorry for existing YouTube TV users but no free Chromecast for you. Also, this deal is available in the U.S. only.

The new Chromecast is the first that has an onboard operating system and comes with a remote as well. It supports 4K and also several other streaming services aside from YouTube TV, including Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, etc.