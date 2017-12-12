The way we watch television has truly evolved the past few years, and sometimes it doesn’t even involve an actual television. YouTube TV was launched earlier this year and already, it has gained a bunch of loyal users, despite the fact that it was only available in just a few areas in the US. But it looks like Google is serious in pushing this video streaming service as they have now added a whopping 34 new markets, bringing the total number to 84.

If this is the first time you’ve heard about YouTube TV, it’s a mobile app available for your Android smartphones and tablets where you can watch TV shows, some of them even live. You’re basically carrying around your TV set in your device and if you want to stream it to your actual TV, you can also do so. It has most of your major channels still on terrestrial or cable TV, except for the Turner channels (TBS, TNT, etc) and you’re also missing the Food and Travel Channels. Otherwise, everything is almost in there.

They started out pretty slow in terms of rolling it out to major places in the US, but now they’re making up for lost time. Included in those 34 new areas are Albany, Chattanooga, Colorado Springs, Little Rock, Omaha, Savannah, Springfield, and Waco (complete list at the end of the article). There is no news yet if they are planning to expand this to other countries, since that will involve a lot of negotiations with local channels and companies.

YouTube TV costs $35 per month, which is still cheaper than some of the similar services. You are also not stuck in any contract so you can cancel anytime. You get live TV from more than 40 networks plus unlimited storage on a Cloud DVR, and 6 accounts per household.

🗣️ Cable-free live TV is now in 34 new metro areas. Try YouTube TV today and watch your favorite sports & shows LIVE → https://t.co/RGKYM1RfjC pic.twitter.com/Usf8XBftAN — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 11, 2017

Here’s the complete list of the new areas:

* Albany

* Baton Rouge

* Buffalo

* Cedar Rapids

* Chattanooga

* Colorado Springs

* Des Moines

* Flint

* Fresno-Visalia

* Ft. Myers-Naples

* Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas)

* Grand Rapids

* Green Bay

* Greenville (either SC or NC, whichever didn’t have it last time)

* Huntsville-Decatur (Florida)

* Jackson (Mississippi)

* Knoxville

* Little Rock

* Madison

* New Orleans

* Omaha

* Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg

* Portland-Auburn (Maine)

* Providence

* Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia)

* Rochester

* Savannah

* Shreveport

* South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana)

* Spokane

* Springfield (Missouri)

* Toledo

* Tucson

* Tulsa

* Waco

VIA: Droid Life