Internet-based TV is having a moment as more consumers turn to it over cable TV since it can bring more widespread access and still give you the same service that cable channels bring. YouTube TV is one such service and now they have finally completed their full US rollout. Their over-the-top internet streaming service is now available in all TV markets in the US as they announced that people in the Glendive, Montana area will finally be able to subscribe to the service.

Back in January, YouTube TV announced that they were available in 195 markets already in the US. But now a couple of months later, they are officially up to 210 markets and that means they’ve covered all the possible TV markets in the country. However, not all of them are the same as there are some areas that do not offer four of the major local networks – Fox, NBC, ABC, and CBS. You can check the YouTube TV website and enter your zip number to see which is available in your area.

In case it’s the first time you’ve come across YouTube TV, it lets you watch live feeds from broadcast networks and popular cable channels. You also get a virtual DVR so you can record live content that you want to catch later on. You can stream the content from wherever you are and you can share your account with up to five people in your household. And of course, you have access to original content from YouTube creators.

There is no news yet if YouTube TV will also be available in other countries outside of the US. If it did, it will probably take a bit of time since it will involve striking deals with local TV stations.

VIA: The Verge