If you’ve been wanting to subscribe to Google’s paid TV streaming service but you have an Amazon Fire TV device, you will now be finally able to do so. Amazon has announced that they now have support for YouTube TV so you will be able to bring their more than 70 channels of live TV to your Fire TV devices. This is another sign that the feud between Amazon and Google has really been resolved, which is good news for consumers of both tech brands.

If you subscribe to the YouTube TV app, you will be able to watch more than 70 channels of live TV, including sports, news, must-see TV shows and movies. All of the major broadcast and cable TV networks are included in the subscription so you’ll be able to stream all these live TV content onto your Fire TV device. This is a convenient way of having access to all of these channels without having to rent a cable box or schedule installations or more importantly, commit to long-term contracts with cable providers.

Aside from all of the live TV at your fingertips, you will also get unlimited cloud TV storage space so you can save shows that you won’t be able to catch live. You will also get six accounts per household so each member can personalise their preferences and get recommendations as well. This means you won’t get confused streams if you have members that have different TV viewing tastes and habits.

These are the Fire TV devices that will be able to stream YouTube TV:

* Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen)

* Fire TV Stick 4K

* Fire TV Cube (new release)

* Fire TV Cube (1st Gen)

* Fire TV Edition smart TVs (Toshiba, Insignia, Element, Westinghouse TV)

* Fire TV (2nd Gen)

* Fire TV (3rd Gen – Pendant Design

Unfortunately, it is not compatible with the first generation Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. A YouTube TV subscription will cost you $50/month. It’s really good to see Amazon and Google playing nice again as the only one who suffered when they were feuding were the customers.