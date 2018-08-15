YouTube TV isn’t as big yet as other video streaming services (or as Google would like it to be) but that’s also because its availability is kind of limited for now. They launched it last year and is still slowly rolling it out to various locations in the US. The latest announcement says that they’re now adding their 100th service location so people in Kingsport, TN, Johnson City, TN, and Bristol, TN/VA will also now be able to subscribe and access this video service from YouTube.

While most video streaming services are focusing on video on demand, YouTube TV is targeting the audience that would still like to have access to live TV. The difference, of course, is that you can watch it wherever you want, whether it’s on your smartphone, tablet, computer, and if you’re feeling old school, even your actual TV. It started out as a $35 per month service but earlier this year, it increased the rate to $40 per month as it added more live channels to its roster.

Now there are a hundred locations in the US that have YouTube TV, including Albany, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Tulsa, and of course the three newest ones to the roster mentioned earlier. All you will have to do is sign up through the YouTube TV app and then pay the $40 and you’re all set to have access to your favorite shows, live.

Available content includes live sports, news, network shows, cable channels, etc. You can also add premium channels to the mix in case you still need more. You will also have access to shows from YouTube content creators, original shows from YouTube Red, and of course, YouTube videos, particularly those that are trending.

Since YouTube TV focuses a lot on live TV, we will probably not see this outside of the US anytime soon. We also don’t know how it will work with the other video streaming service, YouTube Premium, which rolled out to countries outside of the US earlier this year. Google’s music and video services are still a bit of a mess but let’s see if they eventually get their act together.

SOURCE: Google