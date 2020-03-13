A new update to the YouTube app will now make it easier for you to discover new videos aside from just searching for videos you want to watch. What was formerly just the Trending section has now been renamed and re-organized as the Explore tab. You will see various destination pages for some of the most popular content on the video app. The update is rolling out over the next few days so expect a sort of new-looking bottom tabs when you next open your app.

The new interface still has the Home, Subscriptions, Inbox, and Library as your bottom tabs. But the new addition is the Explore tab which used to be called Trending. Aside from the name change, you also now get easy access to destination pages in case you want to look for something new to watch. You have Music, Gaming, News, Movies & Shows, Fashion & Beauty, and Learning. They said they will be adding even more destination pages later on.

In the Explore feed, you’ll also see the Creator on the Rise and the Artist on the Rise sections. There are a lot of content creators and musicians who upload new videos every day and it’s a challenge for them to be discovered. Google has various factors to identify which ones to feature, like view count, watch time growth, and how frequently they upload videos, etc. They say there’s no application process so everything is apparently organic.

There is still a Trending section in Explore and you’ll be able to see what are the most popular videos on the platform and what’s happening around the world. YouTube says they display the same list of trending videos in each country/region so it’s not based on your viewing habits.

It may take a few days for the new Explore tab to roll out to all YouTube users so you should check back every once in a while to see if it’s on your account already. Hopefully, you discover more entertaining or informative videos, especially now when you are encouraged to just stay inside your house.