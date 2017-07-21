If you like uploading videos or even just creating picture slideshows on YouTube, at one point or another you’ve probably used their Video Editor and Photo Slideshow tools. But you also probably use several third-party apps, some of them free. However, if you really liked using Google’s tools, then we have some bad news for you. They are discontinuing the two aforementioned services by September so you have a month or so to use it as much as you can and then try to find alternatives.

They didn’t exactly give a reason as to why they will be discontinuing both Video Editor and Photo Slideshow by September 20th. But in the support page, they mentioned that there are many free and paid 3rd-party tools that people can use to edit their videos before uploading. But Enhancements, which lets you trim, blur, and filter uploaded videos will still be sticking around in the Video Manager.

All projects created before September 20 will not be affected when Video Editor and Photo Slideshow will be no more. You will no longer be able to see your projects though, only the published videos. If you need to retrieve your original files, you can use Google Takeout before then. You can also download your own videos from YouTube of course, and it will even be in 720p.

You can find a whole lot of 3rd party apps out there where you can make your videos but of course, the convenience of doing it through “official” tools was ideal. So go ahead and start looking for a free (or paid, if you want to do more) replacement for your video creation tools.

SOURCE: Google