Random YouTube users have been seeing new features that not everyone has yet and the rest of us have been waiting as to when the video sharing giant will finally roll out a full update. Wonder no more as YouTube has finally rolled out all these changes and even teased as to what will be coming up soon. Mobile users will now be able to enjoy a clear new design, gestures to move forward and backward, the ability to slow down or speed up, adaptive display, as well as an easier way to browse and discover while still watching a video.

The new look YouTube mobile app now has a white header, navigation tabs are at the bottom so they’re nearer to your thumbs, and you also now have new Library and Account tabs for easier access to the videos or accounts that you want to watch. You can also now use gestures to move a video forward or backward. If you double tap on the left side, you rewind 10 seconds, and if you double tap on the right, you fast forward 10 seconds. They will also be experimenting with a swipe gesture to play a previous video or to watch the next one but it will be rolling out in the future.

YouTube desktop users have been enjoying the ability to slow down or speed up their videos and now those on mobile will also be able to adjust the speed of their videos according to their preferences. Not only that, but your display will now adjust to the format you’re watching, whether it’s square, vertical, or horizontal. No more ugly black bars on the sides for those vertical ones! There are also now a row of suggested videos that you can see while you’re watching in full screen, which may actually be irritating for some, so hopefully, there’s a way to hide said videos.

The desktop version is also undergoing a makeover, with the Material Design and the Dark Theme rolling out to all users as well. The YouTube logo and icon have now been refreshed as well and adapts across a variety of devices.

SOURCE: Google