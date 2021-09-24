One of the perks of being a YouTube Premium user is that you are able to test out some of their experimental features before it hits the beta testing stage for regular users, if it ever comes to that. One new thing that they’re making available to subscribers is the ability to download videos on desktop. While this feature has been available for mobile users for some time now, this is the first time that desktop users will be able to do it on their laptop or computer without using third-party websites of course.

Users who know their way around Google have always been able to download videos from YouTube of course but using not authorized websites. Plus you get malware and ads along with your downloads. So if you’re a Premium subscriber, you have until October 19 to try out this experimental feature that lets you download and watch the videos even if you’re offline on your desktop. There is no actual downloadable file though as it will just be saved to your device but can be watched only through YouTube.

First, you have to go to youtube.com/new to see the experimental new features available for YouTube Premium subscribers. You’ll see the “Download videos from your browser” option and you have to turn it on. You can also turn it off anytime you want. Once turned on, you’ll see the download option when you tap the 3-dot menu on the video you’re browsing. If you haven’t “installed” the Chrome YouTube web app, you’ll be prompted to do so as well.

You’ll then see your downloaded videos in the Downloads section of YouTube. There’s a note there that says your downloads will stay available as long as your device has an active internet connection at least once every 30 days. You can also choose the download quality from full HD (1080p), High (720p), Medium (480p), and Low (144p). You can delete all the downloads on your desktop in one go, in case you need to free up space

You will also need to be on the latest version of either the Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Opera browsers to be able to use this download feature. The downloads feature is only available until October 19 and after that, there’s no guarantee it will actually be released for all Premium users again.