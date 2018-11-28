If your plan this winter break is to huddle in your bed and just watch endless videos on YouTube or listen to music on a subscription service that’s not Spotify, you might as well do it without being bothered by ads or any other interruptions (probably because you’re hiding from your Uncle or cousin). If you’re a student, you can have that at a cheaper rate as Google is now offering student plans for its YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscription plans.

If you’re not yet familiar with these two plans from YouTube, here’s a recap. YouTube Music is a music streaming service that has the usual albums, playlists, singles but also includes music videos, remixes, live performances, covers, etc. And of course you get to play them ad-free, background, and offline access. YouTube Premium also adds all the videos on YouTube plus access to YouTube Originals. It’s also ad-free and videos can be downloaded for offline play as well.

Normally, YouTube Music is priced at $9.99 per month or $14.99 per month for a family plan. Under the student plan, you’ll only have to pay $4.99 per month. Meanwhile, YouTube Premium has a standard fee of $11.99 per month or $17.99 per month for the family plan. If you’re a certified student, you’ll only have to pay $6.99 per month. And for YouTube Premium, if you sign up by January 31, 2019, you will get an even more special rate of just $5.99 per month.

The student plans will be available for those who are full-time students at an accredited college or university in the U.S. There are some eligibility requirements to prove that you really are currently enrolled in your school. Just visit youtube.com/premium/student for the YouTube Premium sign-up or youtube.com/musicpremium/student for YouTube Music.

This is perfect timing for students who are looking for entertainment outside of the usual family gatherings this winter holiday break. Just remember to spend time with actual people even if you have this unlimited access to everything YouTube.

SOURCE: Google