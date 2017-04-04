Video live streaming seems to be one of the more popular marketing and communication vehicle for brands and artists and online influencers. As Twitter, Facebook, and even Instagram play around with this, it was only a matter of time before YouTube would offer this one as well. Actually, they have been offering channels with more than 10,000 subscribers the ability to do livestreams, but now they are officially opening it for other verified channels, even those that have fewer subscribers for as low as 1,000 (hey in YouTube’s world, that’s already low).

Some channels were noticing that they now had the option to do live video streams for their followers, even though they did not meet the initial 10,000 minimum subscribers requirement that YouTube implemented before. While there was no official statement from Google regarding this, you could see that they changed the information on the website, stating that the requirement to have live streaming is now having a minimum of 1,000 subscribers.

Another caveat is that your channel must also be verified in order to “qualify”. Your device must also be running on at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow. So if you’re using a smartphone that is not so up to date, you might want to consider upgrading to a newer device, if you’re interested in using livestream for your channel. It should also not have any live streaming restrictions in place within the previous 90 days.

The advantages of livestreaming of course is that you get to see things unfold in real time, including comments and the channel’s response to them (if they do respond and they should actually respond). You also now have ad and non-ad monetization tools options, as well as choosing to have the live video still available even after the broadcast had ended.

VIA: SlashGear