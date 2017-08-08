When you think of YouTube, you don’t necessarily think of having the ability to chat with your friends. But you probably do exchange a lot of videos with your friends on your various messaging apps and discuss said videos as well. So Google thought, why not just give users the ability to do both and not have to leave the original app itself? Well the video-sharing giant has now gone and done that, giving you another option to share videos aside from the usual.

Previously, if you wanted to share a video with a friend or even a group of friends, you either copied the link or used the share option to bring the video link directly to a messaging app or a social networking app. It involved several steps but you would still do it because sharing videos and talking about it with your friends is a good way to pass the time if you’re not busy (or even if you are). The new YouTube feature will remove a few steps in that process, giving you more time to enjoy sharing videos.

When you press the sharing icon on your mobile device, you will now have the option to share it with your contacts, whether it’s just one person or you create a group, all without having to leave the app. It’s basically like having an in-app messaging option. You and your friends can even respond to the shared video by replying with another video. Just press the reel icon to search for the appropriate video and the cycle goes on.

The challenge here of course is to convince your friends to use this feature within the YouTube app and add to the virtual places where you communicate. You probably already use 2-3 messaging apps and while technically it’s not a messaging app per se, it still may add to your messaging clutter. But anyway, the feature is there for you to use and explore on your YouTube mobile app.

SOURCE: YouTube